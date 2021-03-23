Deputies find missing 4-year-old after extensive search in Livingston

UPDATE: Officials said the child was found safe before 3:30 p.m.

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a missing 4-year-old, reported missing along Hwy. 444, the sheriff's office said in a short Facebook post Tuesday.

"...All available LPSO resources are being deployed to help locate" the child, the sheriff's office said.

The child's name is Kenslee Varnado.

The search unfolded after Varnado was reported missing around lunchtime from Miller Road. Authorities are having to deal with rural terrain and heavy storms moving across lower Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon.

The search focused on an area off Hwy. 444 about two miles south of Tickfaw State Park.

Area first responders are also assisting, the sheriff's office said.