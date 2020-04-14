Deputies: Drunk woman accidentally fired gun into neighboring apartment

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Gonzales woman Sunday night after they say she accidentally fired a gun into an adjacent apartment.

Lauren Lee, 20 of Gonzales, noted she was intoxicated early Sunday morning and pulled the trigger of a gun she thought wasn't loaded, according to her arrest report.

A couple living at the Indigo Park Apartment Complex on Nicholson Drive in Baton Rouge woke up around 3 a.m. to what sounded like a gun shot.

"I heard a loud boom," the neighbor said.

The couple told deputies they didn’t think anything of it at the time and fell back asleep.

Seventeen hours later, they noticed the hole and bullet fragments scattered throughout part of their bed's headboard.

"I mean, had the bed been pushed over a little bit further, it probably would have went into his head," the female victim said.

Deputies responded and observed a hole in the wall along with what appeared to be a bullet lodged in the frame of the bed.