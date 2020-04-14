Latest Weather Blog
Deputies: Drunk woman accidentally fired gun into neighboring apartment
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Gonzales woman Sunday night after they say she accidentally fired a gun into an adjacent apartment.
Lauren Lee, 20 of Gonzales, noted she was intoxicated early Sunday morning and pulled the trigger of a gun she thought wasn't loaded, according to her arrest report.
A couple living at the Indigo Park Apartment Complex on Nicholson Drive in Baton Rouge woke up around 3 a.m. to what sounded like a gun shot.
"I heard a loud boom," the neighbor said.
The couple told deputies they didn’t think anything of it at the time and fell back asleep.
Seventeen hours later, they noticed the hole and bullet fragments scattered throughout part of their bed's headboard.
"I mean, had the bed been pushed over a little bit further, it probably would have went into his head," the female victim said.Deputies responded and observed a hole in the wall along with what appeared to be a bullet lodged in the frame of the bed.
Deputies were able to contact Lee by phone, and she met deputies at the Kleinpeter substation for an interview.
Lee confirmed that she did fire the handgun on accident. She told deputies she thought the gun was unloaded and pulled the trigger. She also admitted to being intoxicated during the incident.
Lee was booked into the parish prison on charges of criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Keep BR Serving collects $100,000 in gift cards
-
Gov John Bel Edwards to address plans for remainder of schoolyear, Tuesday
-
Studies on pregnancy and COVID-19
-
Local restaurants, industry leaders team up to provide meals to healthcare workers
-
Gov. Edwards intends to cancel in-class school sessions for remainder of semester,...