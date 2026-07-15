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Deputies: Berwick man previously arrested for indecent behavior now faces child sexual abuse material charges
BERWICK — A Berwick man arrested in November 2025 for alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile now faces more than 15 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.
Benjamin Lemoine, 24, was arrested by St. Mary Parish deputies on indecent behavior with a juvenile, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor on Nov. 3, 2025.
Deputies continued their investigation into Lemoine, finding evidence on his phone of child sexual abuse material.
On Monday, deputies arrested him at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the additional charges. Lemoine remains behind bars at the SMPLEC, with his bail now set at $275,000.
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