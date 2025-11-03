Latest Weather Blog
Berwick man arrested under suspicion of indecent behavior with a juvenile
ST. MARY - St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Berwick man under suspicion of indecent behavior with a juvenile on Monday.
An investigation began on Oct. 31 after the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint of indecent behavior with a juvenile in the Bayou Vista area.
Detectives obtained digital evidence that led them to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Benjamin Luke Lemoine,23, for indecent behavior with a juvenile, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.
SMPO detectives worked with the Louisiana State Police to locate and arrest him at a festival.
Lemoine was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.
Trending News
The investigation remains ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Judge recused in Madison Brooks rape case ahead of December trial
-
After building materials delivered to wrong house, flooring remains missing
-
West Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to shed fire on Nolan David...
-
LSU's Tuba Kent to appear on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday
-
Trump administration says it will partially fund SNAP after pair of judges'...