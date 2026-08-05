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Episcopal student named finalist for 2026 NFL FLAG Player of the Year Award
BATON ROUGE - An Episcopal High School student was named a finalist for the NFL's 2026 flag football player of the year.
James Rieger competes for Team Louisiana and is one of five male finalists.
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