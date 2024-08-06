Deputies arrest man on drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN — A man was arrested in Port Allen on drug dealing charges after being stopped for a traffic violation, deputies said.

Derrick Baise, 40, was arrested and booked Friday on possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled substance charges after being stopped on U.S. 190 by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they found approximately 141 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and related paraphernalia in Baise's car, as well as several firearms.