Deputies arrest man for allegedly refusing to stop calling, texting his ex

Robert McDaniel

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say they arrested a man who violated a temporary restraining order that was meant to prevent him from contacting his ex-girlfriend.

Deputies say only hours after the restraining order was issued on Jan. 8, 49-year-old Robert McDaniel violated the order by hand-delivering a four-paged letter to his ex's home and sending her a text message.

According to a police report, a few days later he sent her nearly 13 text messages within 24 hours and called her.

His ex filed a police report, but deputies were unable to locate McDaniel.

Finally, on Thursday, McDaniel sent his ex five more text messages, asking her for help.

She contacted the Sheriff's Office and deputies were able to locate and arrest McDaniel on charges that included two counts of violation of protective orders and one count of telephone communications/improper language/harassment.

McDaniel was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.