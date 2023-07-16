Deputies arrest man accused of burglarizing multiple carwashes

PRAIRIEVILLE - Sheriff’s deputies in Ascension Parish said they arrested a man believed be behind the burglary of several area carwashes over the weekend.

53-year-old Hubert Bourgeois was taken into custody Sunday night after deputies responded to reports of burglary at Galvez Carwash in Ascension Parish.

Deputies were actively looking for Bourgeois because he was a person of interest in several similar burglaries of carwashes in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.

According to investigators, Bourgeois confessed to committing burglaries at AAA Carwash in Prairieville, Bay Wash Carwash on Airline Highway at Babin Road in Gonzales and Sail Away Carwash on Hwy 44 in Gonzales. Deputies said Bourgeois burglarized these three locations on several occasions. They also said it is unknown which carwashes were burglarized by Bourgeois in Baton Rouge.

APSO deputies said they also located a smoking pipe along with an electric grinder, believed to be used for smoking marijuana, in the man’s possession.

Bourgeois was booked on charges of eight counts criminal trespassing, eight counts simple criminal damage to property, eight counts simple burglary, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited acts, fugitive warrant from another agency and two bench warrants for driving under suspension and no seat belt.

He was booked into Ascension Parish Jail where bond has yet to be set.