DENSE FOG ADVISORY issued ahead of Wednesday morning drive

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for much of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, running from midnight tonight through 9 AM Wednesday. Drivers should anticipate hazardous conditions due to visibility dropping to a quarter mile or less in many areas. For locations near any active or smoldering agricultural fires, the fog could become even thicker—a phenomenon sometimes called "superfog"—reducing visibility to near zero. Take extra caution on the commute by slowing down significantly, using low-beam headlights, and leaving plenty of space between other vehicles.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Fog is expected to gradually thicken overnight into the morning hours. Visibility could be poor for the drive into work and school, so be prepared for delays. Lows will settle in the low 60s. Fog will diminish to a partly sunny sky on Wednesday. Highs will return to the low 80s as a result.

Up Next: Much of the same is expected on Thursday as morning fog and temperatures in the 60s give way to some sun and readings in the 80s. Notable changes will begin to take shape on Friday. A cold front approaching from the north and west will provide the best chance for rain of the entire Storm Station 7-Day Forecast. Measurable rain coverage is expected to hit around 60% with scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the day. It is too early to tell if these will ease in time for high school football.

The front will fail to make a clean pass through the Capital Area, and so unseasonably muggy and showery weather may stick around for the first part of the weekend. While Saturday by no means looks like a washout, isolated showers will stay in the forecast. Look for lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s. Both temperatures and rain chances will go a little lower for Sunday and Monday as the front weakens overhead, but never really passes to flush out the late fall warmth.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.