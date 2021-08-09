90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dennis 'Dee Tee' Thomas of Kool & the Gang dies at 70

1 hour 54 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, August 09 2021 Aug 9, 2021 August 09, 2021 11:37 AM August 09, 2021 in News
Source: National Public Radio
By: WBRZ Staff
Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas

NEW YORK - Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas, one of the musicians who founded the popular soul-funk band Kool & the Gang has died at the age of 70.

The band announced, via its Facebook page, that Thomas passed away in his sleep in New Jersey on Saturday.

Thomas was the band's sax player, flutist, percussionist and master of ceremonies at shows.

Kool & the Gang is known for a number of hits, some of its most popular are 'Celebration' and 'Get Down On It.'

Thomas helped found the group in 1964 along with Robert "Kool" Bell, his late brother Ronald, and four other schoolfriends: Robert Mickens, Charles Smith, George Brown and Ricky Westfield.

Trending News

The band was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015 and three years later, in 2018, inducted into the Songwriters' Hall Of Fame.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days