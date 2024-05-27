Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs woman dead after Sunday evening motorcycle crash on I-10 in Mississippi
GULF PORT, Miss. — A Denham Springs woman is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-10 in Harrison County, Mississippi, that also left four injured, Mississippi Highway Patrol said.
Amanda Holden, 43, died Sunday evening around 5 p.m. after she and two other motorcyclists took evasive actions to avoid hitting a passenger that had fallen off another motorcycle, officials said. The 16-year-old passenger that fell off the motorcycle was being operated by Amanda Holden's husband, Roy Dale Holden Jr.
As a result of the crash, two people were transported via ambulance from the scene and two others were airlifted. Amanda Holden was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
Troopers said they were not sure whether or not Roy Holden and the 16-year-old were transported for injuries. They also said the cause of the crash is under investigation.
