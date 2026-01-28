46°
Denham Springs woman allegedly concealed income, defrauded SNAP out of $17K
DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly concealing her income and using more than $17,000 in Department of Children and Family Services benefits.
Livingston Parish deputies arrested 41-year-old Amiracle Brooks, who they say worked at a local health facility as a medical employee and did not accurately report her income to DCFS.
From 2022 to 2024, Brooks allegedly received $17,760 in SNAP benefits.
She was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for unauthorized use of SNAP benefits.
