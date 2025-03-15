80°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs St. Patrick's Main Street Day parade scheduled to roll later today is now canceled, officials said
DENHAM SPRINGS — On Saturday morning, organizers of The Main Street St. Patrick's Day parade announced that the parade will not roll this weekend.
The parade was originally set to roll on Saturday, March 15 at 5 p.m. Officials said the cancellation is related to concerns for public safety, road conditions, and police availability.
Organizers said members are still encouraged to attend an after-party at Big Mike's, which is expected to roll, rain or shine.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Baseball remembers Sandy Bertman
-
Suspect in New Orleans shooting arrested in Baton Rouge after Crime Stoppers...
-
Early intervention for boys most at risk for becoming killers could reduce...
-
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive
-
'Colossal Colon' at Baton Rouge General shows symptoms of deadly cancer -...