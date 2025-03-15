Denham Springs St. Patrick's Main Street Day parade is now canceled, officials said

DENHAM SPRINGS — On Saturday morning, organizers of The Main Street St. Patrick's Day parade announced that the parade will not roll this weekend.

The parade was originally set to roll on Saturday, March 15 at 5 p.m. Officials said the cancellation is related to concerns for public safety, road conditions, and police availability.

Mitch Droge, chair of the parade, said it was a tough decision.

"We had every intention to be out there, we weren't worried about rain, the only thing we were worried about was the flooding in the antique village and that is a big concern with this weather coming through today."

Although the parade was canceled, everyone was invited to the afterparty at Big Mike's to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish whiskey and green beer.