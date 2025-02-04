Denham Springs soccer team looks to continue national dominance

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs Yellow Jackets soccer team is looking to sweep through the post-season playoffs in part because of their aggressive attacking style of play and history of growing up with and playing with one another.

“We try to be extremely aggressive," head coach Sean Leblanc said of his teams approach. "We try to try to control the field we try to control the ball, and we try to be on the front. I'm a big believer in being aggressive and going after team is already not really waiting around too much. I'd rather take the game to them.”

The Jackets have proven that by scoring 58 goals this season while only allowing seven total.

That kind of goal differential has helped Denham Springs soccer rise to the number two team ranked in the nation.

"We come with that attacking mindset anytime we've gone down, we just know we didn't come into the game to score one or two goals, to maybe have a one goal game, again, we're coming to score three, four, five," senior defensive midfielder Joshua Beasley said.

Beasley also said the players history of growing up with one another from PARDS ball to high school helps this team play at the highest levels.

"That chemistry that you built up from U-11, U-12, all the way until high school, you just know what movements guys are going to make," Beasley said of the familiarity with this team.

"You know where your midfield is going to be, you know the steps their going to take, how far to play a ball, how slow to play the ball. So just in those big games and there's big moments where communication might lack or even in the small games, you just understand each other so well that you make up for it in that process."