Denham Springs quarterback Reese Mooney finding new peace with commitment to Liberty

3 hours 12 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, July 06 2022 Jul 6, 2022 July 06, 2022 10:59 PM July 06, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

It was just this past November that Reese Mooney found himself pledging his football career to Vanderbilt. But shortly after, he felt as though his commitment wasn't genuine and that playing in Nashville wasn't the right fit. In a recruitment with tons of peaks and valleys, Mooney found himself in love with the mountains of Virginia, ultimately committing to Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames.

