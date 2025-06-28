Denham Springs neighborhood steps up as 'Dancing Pawpaw' fights cancer again

DENHAM SPRINGS — Ricky Beeson is known for sitting on his porch, waving at cars, and spreading joy with a little dance and bluegrass music. But lately, his chair has been empty.

Beeson, known lovingly as “The Dancing Pawpaw,” has been a fixture in his neighborhood in Denham Springs for years, offering passing cars a wave, a smile, or even a dance move to bluegrass music from his front yard.

But recently, neighbors have noticed his absence.

“I hadn’t seen him sitting outside for a couple of weeks,” said Claire Brown, who lives across the street. “Then we went over, and he unfortunately told us the news about his cancer.”

After surviving esophageal cancer in 2022, Beeson is now facing bladder and liver cancer. His family says the fight is difficult, but his spirit hasn’t faded.

“We’re on the road to recovery,” his daughter Ashlie said. “He’s still dancing, still doing what he loves to do, but the heat and the treatments have made it harder. People really miss him when he’s not outside doing his daily waves.”

That wave has always meant more than a simple hello.

“It feels good,” Beeson said. “All the kids holler when they pass. I’m just trying to take care of the neighborhood.”

Neighbors say his impact stretches beyond gestures. “Every afternoon he’s out there listening to his music,” Brown added. “You just hear people honking, stopping to talk. It’s really sweet to see how many people care.”

Now, that care is turning into action. The community is organizing a benefit event on July 25 to help support Beeson and his family with mounting medical expenses.

Through it all, his family says he’s staying hopeful, and eager to return to his porch post, where his waves and dances have become part of the neighborhood’s rhythm.