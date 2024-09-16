Denham Springs man previously arrested for child pornography charged with 10 additional counts

DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish deputies on Monday charged a man previously arrested for multiple child pornography charges with additional child porn charges, as well as solicitation and indecent behavior.

Everett Walker, 25, was charged with 10 additional child pornography charges, as well as one count each of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor, deputies said.

Walker was previously arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center in July on eight counts of pornography involving a juvenile, seven counts of failing to register as a sex offender, three felony counts of unlawful contact with a sex offender victim and one misdemeanor count of unlawful contact with a sex offender victim.

Walker's arrest came after an investigation by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force invested a June tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with the help of the Attorney General's Office.

During the investigation, detectives identified social media accounts reported in the incident that belonged to Walker, who is an active registered sex offender residing in Livingston Parish.

Walker has also been arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish for failing to register his vehicle in the way sex offenders are required to do, court records show.