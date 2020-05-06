Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs man killed after head-on crash on US 190
DENHAM SPRINGS –State Police say a Denham Springs man is dead after a two car crash on US 190 west Thursday morning.
According to Louisiana State Police, 68-year-old Harold Bergeron was killed when for “unknown reasons” he began to make a left turn onto Grey Eagle Road into the path of another vehicle. Both vehicles collided head-on in the eastbound lane on US 190.
Investigators say Bergeron was wearing seatbelt, but still received serious injuries in the crash. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
The driver of the other vehicle, 33-year-old Adam Andres was also wearing a seatbelt and received serious injuries.
Police do not believe impairment to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology samples will be taken from both drivers.
