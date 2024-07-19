Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs man arrested on charges of child porn, failing to report as a sex offender
DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish deputies arrested a Denham Springs man for child pornography and failing to report as a sex offender, a spokesperson said Friday.
Everett Walker, 25, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on eight counts of pornography involving a juvenile, seven counts of failing to register as a sex offender, three felony counts of unlawful with a sex offender victim and one misdemeanor count of unlawful contact with a sex offender victim.
Walker's arrest comes after an investigation by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force invested a June tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with the help of the Attorney General's Office.
During the investigation, detectives identified social media accounts reported in the incident that belonged to Walker, who is an active registered sex offender residing in Livingston Parish.
Walker's bond is set at $400,000.
Trending News
Walker has also been arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish for failing to register his vehicle in the way sex offenders are required to do, court records show.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR School Board deadlock continues, no superintendent after nearly nine hour meeting...
-
Is there another local candidate who can lead the EBR school district?
-
SEC Media Days: Texas enters conference, Florida needs resurgence
-
Man arrested with drugs, gun after running from traffic stop in Port...
-
LSU Vet Med installs new sculpture symbolizing commitment to well-being of animals,...
Sports Video
-
SEC Media Days: Elko looks to get Texas A&M back on track
-
SEC Media Days: Texas enters conference, Florida needs resurgence
-
SEC Media Days: Alabama enters a new era under Kalen DeBoer
-
LSU to meet SEC newcomer Oklahoma in November, Georgia looks to get...
-
SEC Media Days Day 2: Oklahoma enters the conference; 'Horns Down' wont...