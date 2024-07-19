Denham Springs man arrested on charges of child porn, failing to report as a sex offender

DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish deputies arrested a Denham Springs man for child pornography and failing to report as a sex offender, a spokesperson said Friday.

Everett Walker, 25, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on eight counts of pornography involving a juvenile, seven counts of failing to register as a sex offender, three felony counts of unlawful with a sex offender victim and one misdemeanor count of unlawful contact with a sex offender victim.

Walker's arrest comes after an investigation by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force invested a June tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with the help of the Attorney General's Office.

During the investigation, detectives identified social media accounts reported in the incident that belonged to Walker, who is an active registered sex offender residing in Livingston Parish.

Walker's bond is set at $400,000.

Walker has also been arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish for failing to register his vehicle in the way sex offenders are required to do, court records show.