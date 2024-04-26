83°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs' antique district hosts Spring Fest for art, antiques this weekend
DENHAM SPRINGS — Festivalmania continues over the weekend in Denham Springs.
The annual Spring Festival is being held Saturday in Denham Springs' antique district. Festival visitors can expect a celebration of local art and antiques with more than 150 vendors set up along Range Avenue. The festival expects 10,000 visitors.
"Our festival is known all over," said Kim Bye, one of the festival's organizers. "People who have been with us for 15, 20 years say that this is their favorite festival to come to here in Denham Springs."
Trending News
For more information about the festival, www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.net or the antique village's Facebook page
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dancing for Big Buddy takes the floor Saturday night to raise money...
-
New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction from landmark...
-
WATCH: U.S.S. Kidd moving downstream for much-needed repairs
-
Louisiana lawmakers propose budget cuts impacting teacher pay and early childhood education
-
IDEA University Prep on Plank Road to close at the end of...
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season