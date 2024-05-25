82°
Denham Springs Animal Shelter asking for misters, kiddie pools for dogs as heat ramps up

By: Logan Cullop
Einstein (left) and Skittles (right) are both up for adoption at the Denham Springs Animal Shelter

DENHAM SPRINGS - Organizers at the Denham Springs Animal Shelter are asking for donations to keep dogs cool as the temperatures rise. 

Facility leaders are asking for misters, fans and kiddie pools for the animals to cool down during the summer. 

Organizers said the majority of the shelter is outdoors and they are at capacity, so pups are spending the day outside.

Anyone who wants to help can visit their social media page here or call (225) 664-4472. 

