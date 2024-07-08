Delay sought as prosecutors investigate charges following death of Loranger woman and daughter

NEW ORLEANS — Federal prosecutors and a man accused of killing a Loranger woman and one of her young daughters are seeking to delay proceedings in the case by 30 days.

Prosecutors say that having to produce an indictment by the end of this week might be unfair to Daniel Wayne Callihan, who is accused of killing Callie Brunett, 35, and Erin Brunett, 4. They believe that having more time to investigate the case will result in more succinct charges against Callihan.

Callie Brunett was found dead in her home June 13 and her daughter was found dead in Jackson, Mississippi, later that day. Erin's 6-year-old sister was also abducted.

The U.S. Attorney's office and Callihan's lawyers said in court papers filed Monday that it would be appropriate to delay Callihan's next court appearance, which is set for Friday.

So far, prosecutors have accused Callihan, 36, of kidnapping and transporting minors for criminal sexual activity. An FBI agent said Callihan admitted to two murders and said he intended to keep his other kidnapping victim as a "sex slave." A 32-year-old female acquaintance of Callihan has also been charged.

A judge did not immediately rule on the lawyers' request.