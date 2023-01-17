Delatte joins race for Livingston Parish president

Jeff Ard, Randy Delatte

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The race for president of Livingston Parish has its second candidate.

District 8 councilmember Randy Delatte has joined fellow Republican Jeff Ard in a bid for the top office.

Delatte was elected to his current position in the fall of 2019. It marked a return to the Council following a stint there in the 1990s.

He has also served as public works director and as a parish building official.

Ard represents District 1 on the Council.

Longtime president Layton Ricks is not seeking a new term in office. Voters will cast their ballots in October.

