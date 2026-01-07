Defendant in Madison Brooks rape case has trial date tentatively set for August

BATON ROUGE — The trial of Casen Carver, one of four people arrested in the alleged rape of Madison Brooks that happened in 2023, has been tentatively set for August 2026.

Carver's tenetive trial date of Aug. 3 was set during a Wednesday morning status conference. The trial date will be formally set pending rulings in appellate courts.

Carver previously waived his right to a jury trial, leaving his fate in the hands of a judge.

In November, Judge Gail Horne Ray was recused from the case after questions about her impartiality arose last year after she overturned a rapist's conviction, who was asking for parole. Judge Fred Crifasi has since been assigned to Carver's case.

Carver was previously set to go to trial in December 2025.