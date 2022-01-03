December 2021 is now the warmest on record for Baton Rouge

The warm stretch in the last week of year solidified 2021’s spot as the warmest December on record. December 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st all set records for the warmest high temperature with all four days 80° or warmer. The 29th, 30th and 31st also set record for the warmest low temperatures with temperatures never dropping below 69°.

The records for the month are determined by average temperature. The average temperature for the month of December in Baton Rouge is typically around 54°. In 2021, the average temperature for December was 63.9°, about 10 degrees above normal. This shattered the previous record set in 1971 with an average December temperature of 62.7°.