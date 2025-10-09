Dealership closes leaving customers scrambling for titles

ZACHARY - A used car dealer closed its doors several weeks ago, leaving some people in a bind as they try to track down their titles. It's been a nightmare for Eric Forest, who has put thousands of dollars into a family vehicle he can't use.

Forest bought a 2015 Yukon Denali XL for the purpose of making family trips.

"I went to Geaux Autoplex, saw this one, bought it, and it's been a nightmare," said Forest.

He put $8,000 down and financed another $5,000. The vehicle needed some work and was assured by dealership owner Shane Starns that it would be repaired. The car sat for several weeks while parts were ordered, and soon the temporary tag expired. When the vehicle was ready, Forest found that the transmission needed to be replaced, which wasn't covered by the warranty. He has since spent thousands to fix his family car, but the real trouble centers around the title.

"Boy, things took a turn when I couldn't get a title," said Forest.

Geaux Autoplex closed a few weeks ago when the owner ran into some trouble with the floor plan, a line of credit used to purchase vehicles for the lot. The business has been cleared out, and there is a for rent sign out front.

"I've reached out to him, I can't get a hold of him, he won't answer calls or texts," said Forest.

He's not alone. Forest's son purchased a car from Geaux Autoplex around the same time, and he can't get his title either. The Louisiana Used Motor Vehicle Commission says there are 15 vehicles, all bought from Geaux Autoplex having the same title issue.

Starns says since the dealership closure, he's going through the motions.

"Unfortunately, we had to cease operations at Geaux Autoplex. I'm working with the Louisiana Used Motor Vehicle Commission and their protocol of a closing dealership," said Starns.

He added that he's "very confident" those titles will be delivered.

In the meantime, Forest is unable to drive his vehicle and is leaving it parked until the title paperwork can be sorted out. The Louisiana Used Motor Vehicle Commission confirms it's working on the situation.

The vehicle's lien holder has sent Forest a lien release. He doesn't owe money on the vehicle but he also can't recoup those funds. The company initially suggested to Forest that he apply for a bonded title, which is something that is not issued in Louisiana.