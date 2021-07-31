Deadly street racing crash near Trinity River kills three

PHOTO: WFAA

DALLAS - Three people are dead and two are injured after two vehicles crashed into one another while driving over the Trinity River.

WFAA reported that around 11:40 p.m. July 30, a Range Rover and Chevrolet Tahoe collided as they drove across North Westmoreland Road.

Police said after colliding, the Tahoe hit a guardrail, launched into the air and crashed into a building. The Range Rover crashed into two telephone poles and caught on fire.

Police told WFAA three people in the Tahoe died at the scene. Two people in the Range Rover were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Police are still investigating the accident, but they believe street racing was a factor in the crash.