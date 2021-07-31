90°
Latest Weather Blog
Deadly street racing crash near Trinity River kills three
DALLAS - Three people are dead and two are injured after two vehicles crashed into one another while driving over the Trinity River.
WFAA reported that around 11:40 p.m. July 30, a Range Rover and Chevrolet Tahoe collided as they drove across North Westmoreland Road.
Police said after colliding, the Tahoe hit a guardrail, launched into the air and crashed into a building. The Range Rover crashed into two telephone poles and caught on fire.
Police told WFAA three people in the Tahoe died at the scene. Two people in the Range Rover were taken to a hospital with injuries.
Trending News
Police are still investigating the accident, but they believe street racing was a factor in the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Governor considering mask mandate as hospitals beg for help in latest COVID...
-
Nearly a year after her son's heat-related death, Denham Springs mom on...
-
Pest control company explains how to avoid home infestations during summer heat
-
Nakamoto: Racist behavior under investigation at State Police; internal documents show it...
-
2-year-old found dehydrated in BR apartment days after mother died