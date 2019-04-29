81°
Deadly 18-wheeler crash prompts hours-long closure on I-10 in West Baton Rouge

WEST BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement in West Baton Rouge closed I-10 West at LA 415 for much of the day after a multi-vehicle crash near Breaux Bridge.

The accident was reported before 9 a.m. Photos showed a semi truck turned on its side, blocking the entire roadway.

Louisiana State Police say one fatality has been reported in the four-vehicle crash. The interstate was closed for several hours but eventually reopened after 5 p.m.

Troop I is assisting the Breaux Bridge Police Department with the crash. 

