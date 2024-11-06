Deadline to register for the Dec. 7 general election approaches

BATON ROUGE — As the Dec. 7 General Election approaches, it is important to remember the deadlines for registration in the election, the Secretary of State's Office said.

The deadline to register in person, by mail or at the OMV Office is Wednesday, while registration through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is due Nov. 16. This deadline only applies to those who have never registered to vote, as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.

Early voting for the Dec. 7 election will take place Friday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 30 — excluding Sunday, Nov. 24, Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29 — from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

