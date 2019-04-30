Deadline reached for manufactured housing units, residents to move out

BATON ROUGE - Nearly three years since the 2016 floods, more than 200 residents are still living in temporary housing units.

After this week, those residents will have to find a new place to live, as FEMA plans to remove the remaining trailers. FEMA's Direct Housing Program, which is in charge of putting displaced families in the mobile housing units, has given four extensions. Usually the program is in place for 18 months, but in this case, it's been active for 32 months.

In the aftermath of the floods, 4,633 trailers were issued across 16 parishes. As of Monday, 211 units were still being used by families. Officials say between Monday and Tuesday, 87 households will be moving out of their trailers.

Today's deadline marks the end of the program, meaning no more extensions will be given. At this time, some 4,400 FEMA trailers have been moved out of following the floods. Residents still living in the units that haven't scheduled a moveout time with FEMA are encouraged to contact the department today. The trailers will have to be inspected, locked, and turned over to FEMA.

Anyone staying in the units past today will face penalty fees. The housing department can be reached at 225-339-6601.