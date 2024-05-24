Dead tree dropping limbs, city waiting to learn if it's theirs or homeowner's

BATON ROUGE - A dead tree that towers over a woman's house is dropping limbs. Julia Walen says the tree doesn't belong to her and wants it gone before it does any serious damage.

"I'm worried about it falling on my house," she said.

The tree sits on the edge of Jones Creek between the waterway and Walen's home. It has been dropping limbs into the creek and two of them have fallen punctured holes into Walen's roof.

"We had to pay for it out of pocket," she said.

After contacting the city at least a dozen times, she emailed 2 On Your Side and a surveying crew visited her home soon after.

"They came out within 24 hours and surveyed my property line," said Walen.

Now Walen is waiting to hear what's next, hoping that the tree is taken down soon before it falls. The city says it's inspecting to determine if it should take action. The city also says if a property owner wants to take action themselves, they could contact the permit office to discuss if they need a permit to take it down.