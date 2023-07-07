Days after shooting at 4th of July car meet-up, police still looking for gunman who wounded innocent bystanders

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a shopping center along Siegen Lane after a car meet-up turned violent late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. in the Siegen Lane Marketplace, where a group was holding a Fourth of July car meet.

At some point, someone started launching fireworks at another group of people across the parking lot. Baton Rouge police said one of the people on the receiving end of those fireworks then grabbed a handgun and started shooting.

The two people hit were innocent bystanders, according to police. Both were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Street racing has continued to be an issue in Baton Rouge. BRPD Spokesman L'Jean Mckneely says it is the same groups stunt driving in the city.

"They have been on our radar, there are two to three groups in Baton Rouge," Mckneely told WBRZ.

Mckneely says police have surveillance video of the incident, but would not give it to WBRZ.

Police have any arrests at this time.