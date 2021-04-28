Day of reckoning coming, legal expert believes, after bombshell Nakamoto interview with drug cop

BATON ROUGE- Southern University Law Center Chancellor John Pierre said Baton Rouge is facing a day of reckoning after a Baton Rouge Police officer exposed the concerns that have prompted a department investigation into corruption, drug charges being dropped and at least one detective being arrested.

In an exclusive interview with the WBRZ Investigative Unit, Jeremiah Ardoin talked about quotas, coverups, and how he overheard some officers saying they plant drugs on innocent people.



Ardoin, who resigned from the force this week, said officers were forced to make at least one drug arrest per shift.



"At least three to four nights a week they would have us riding through the neighborhoods," Ardoin said. "If you saw a random black person walking around the street and hasn't done anything, they would tell us just to jump out the vehicle grab them and pat them down without probable cause. "I voiced my opinions several times, and I didn't agree with that."



Chancellor Pierre watched the WBRZ Investigative Unit report seen first on TV on WBRZ Ch 2 at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Pierre was alarmed at what Ardoin said in the interview.

"Frankly this could lead to a Department of Justice investigation into police practices in the City of Baton Rouge like you have going on now in Minneapolis, and Louisville," Pierre said. "This is extremely shocking."



Pierre said the interview was groundbreaking. It's something that officers typically don't do when they terminate their employment with a police department.



"It's very rare for police officers to break behind what they call the blue wall," Pierre said. "You see it in movies like Serpico, classic movies. When you think about the courage it takes to come forward as a police officer and break that blue wall, it's amazing. It jeopardizes the whole criminal justice system."



Pierre expects the fallout to be far-reaching.



"Based upon this new and developing information, we could have lawsuits filed for incarcerations that were unjustified," Pierre said. "Really it's significant because it changes the whole tenor about trust in the community with local police."



Already, there have been hundreds of cases dismissed by District Attorney Hillar Moore. Pierre said it would be prudent to go back nearly a decade to review cases as no one knows when the corruption first began.



The wide-ranging consequences of what has gone on for some time could have a ripple effect across the city.



"When we see these things it puts a black eye on the community," Pierre said. "It makes it difficult to draw business entities into the community and commercial enterprises. It's a reputational thing that has a far-reaching effect on the community as a whole."