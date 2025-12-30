Former LSU, NBA star Shaq helps 24-year-old become tallest police officer in Texas

KEMAH, Texas — Former LSU and NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is helping a young man in Texas become the state's tallest police officer.

Jordan Wilmore, 24, stands at 7-foot-3 and is working on becoming a Kemah police officer. He recently completed the academy, but was one point shy of passing his state peace officer exam.

"I mean, I made a 69, you have to make at least a 70 to pass or above," Wilmore said told Houston television station KHOU. "At first I was down, but then I'm like, you know, I'm still young, you know, you fail, you gotta get right back up, can't be so quick just to quit."

It was not long before Kemah Police Chief Raymond Garivey got a FaceTime call from Shaq, who told him about the news.

"In my 34-year career, I've seen others fail, but I've also seen people give up," Garivey said. "And once they're done, they're done, they failed, that's not for me, and they do other work, that's not the case here, he wants to serve."

Shaq, a certified peace officer, could relate.

"It actually took me 5 to 7 years to graduate from the LA Sheriff's Academy," O'Neal said.

To help Wilmore, Shaq is sponsoring his journey in the police academy and even has a custom car ready for him if he graduates.

"I want him to really focus on this because it's commendable that a kid wants to be a cop. I love cops. I get a lot of flak for loving cops, but cops made me who I am," O'Neal said.

Wilmore said the support means a lot to him.

"I mean, I'm really thankful for him helping me out and being there, and being a mentor for helping me through this," Wilmore said.