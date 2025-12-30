43°
Latest Weather Blog
Big Time Rush cancels show in Baton Rouge, hopes to reschedule in future
BATON ROUGE - The band Big Time Rush said Tuesday they were cancelling their appearance in Baton Rouge on social media.
According to their statement, the group sustained prolonged injury and illness, resulting in them cancelling shows from Jan. 23 to Feb. 13, 2026. The group was set to perform in Baton Rouge on Feb. 10 at the Raising Canes River Center.
The Ticketmaster website said they would issue a refund within 14 to 21 days.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New LSU OC Charlie Weis doing double-duty for Rebs and Tigers
-
Disney to pay $10 million to settle alleged violations of child privacy...
-
Insurance, unemployment, related laws among those from 2025 session that go into...
-
Louisiana drivers enjoy lowest gas prices since 2021
-
Former LSU, NBA star Shaq helps 24-year-old become tallest police officer in...
Sports Video
-
New LSU OC Charlie Weis doing double-duty for Rebs and Tigers
-
The EBR Bob Pettit Basketball Tournament wraps up with championship game
-
LSU men's basketball closes out 2025 with a win over Southern Miss
-
LSU football preps for transfer portal madness
-
LSU women's basketball routes Alabama State