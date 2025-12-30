43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Big Time Rush cancels show in Baton Rouge, hopes to reschedule in future

2 hours 38 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, December 30 2025 Dec 30, 2025 December 30, 2025 5:07 PM December 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The band Big Time Rush said Tuesday they were cancelling their appearance in Baton Rouge on social media.

According to their statement, the group sustained prolonged injury and illness, resulting in them cancelling shows from Jan. 23 to Feb. 13, 2026. The group was set to perform in Baton Rouge on Feb. 10 at the Raising Canes River Center.

The Ticketmaster website said they would issue a refund within 14 to 21 days.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days