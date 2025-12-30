EBRSO: Man arrested for attempted rape, home invasion of elderly woman

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for allegedly breaking into an elderly woman's home on Antioch Boulevard and trying to rape her, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Arrest documents show that on Dec. 27, deputies responded to a home invasion, where the victim said she awoke on her couch to a man on top of her and trying to rape her. The woman's husband, who was sleeping on another couch, woke up when she screamed for help. The suspect ran out the front door when her husband woke up, the woman told deputies.

Deputies identified Desmond Campbell as a suspect because he matched the woman's description and lived less than a mile from her. Officials matched a DNA profile left on the victim's clothing to Campbell.

Deputies believe Campbell got into the home through an unlocked front door.

Campbell was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of home invasion and attempted first-degree rape.