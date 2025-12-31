33°
Report: State Rep. Paula Davis to step down from Louisiana House
BATON ROUGE - State Representative Paula Davis, who represents south Baton Rouge, is resigning from the House next month, The Advocate reported.
Davis will step down on Jan. 9 as the representative from District 69. The Advocate said she did not provide an explanation in her letter to the house speaker.
“This decision has not come lightly, but I believe the time is right to step away from public office and embrace the next chapter of my personal and professional life,” she wrote.
Davis took office in 2016; WBRZ reached out to the Secretary of State's office to confirm her resignation.
