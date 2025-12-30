LDEQ received hundreds of 'chemtrail' reports since summer, report shows

BATON ROUGE — Louisianians have sent in more than 400 reports of suspicious "chemtrails" to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality since the summer, when the state Legislature passed a law requiring the agency to collect them, according to a report by The Advocate.

High-flying aircraft leave condensation trails in their wake, but conspiracy theorists argue that they are evidence that someone, perhaps the government, is using chemicals for population or mind control. Residents reported that the skies are being sprayed with chemicals in "tic-tac-toe" shapes and even an Acura logo, according to the newspaper.

While chemtrails have long been debunked by scientists, a state lawmaker from Denham Springs says there is something to them.

"Have you noticed strange white trails crisscrossing our skies lately? Many residents across our state are reporting heavy chemtrails, contrails, geoengineering, and cloud-seeding activity — and now there’s a new Louisiana law addressing it,”"according to a Facebook post by Rep. Valerie Hodges, who has a high school diploma. "Our skies belong to We the People, not to corporations, contractors, or agencies experimenting with our weather. Let’s document, report, and demand transparency."

The Trump administration has attempted to dispel chemtrail theories. The DEQ says it simply collects the reports under the law and doesn't act on them.

The same law requiring LDEQ to track those reports also banned climate geoengineering and cloud seeding, technologies intended to combat climate change or induce precipitation, according to the paper.