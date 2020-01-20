Dave Aranda gets standing ovation in first appearance as Baylor head coach

Photo: KXXV

WACO, TX - Former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda spoke at Baylor University for the first time since taking over as head coach of its football team.

Just a week after his national championship win with LSU, Aranada got his first taste of life as Baylor head coach in his introductory press conference Monday. Aranda was greeted with thunderous applause as he was introduced by university leaders, according to KXXV.

"At the most basic level, I feel like this is home to us," Aranda said during the press conference. "When this job came open... It just felt right."

Baylor finished the 2019 season #7 in the CFP rankings with an 11-2 record. Former head coach Matt Rhule left the team in the offseason to take over as head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

First hired in 2016, Aranda helped mold the LSU defense into one of the best in the country each season. Aranda signed a lucrative three-year extension with the Tigers in 2017 but moved on to take the new head coaching job after that agreement ran out in January.