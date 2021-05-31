Daughter of 'Moneyball' writer and former MTV correspondent killed in car accident

Tabitha Soren

Dixie Lewis, the daughter of "Moneyball" writer Michael Lewis and former MTV correspondent Tabitha Soren, died in a northern California car wreck last week, CNN reports.

The 19-year-old Pomona College sophomore was with her 20-year-old boyfriend, Ross Schultz, and both lost their lives in the crash, according to a report from Berkeleyside.org.

"We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain none of us has experienced," Michael Lewis said in his statement to Berkeleyside.

"She loved Ross, with whom she died," Lewis said. "She loved to live and our hearts are so broken they can't find the words to describe the feeling. Her mother, Tabitha, and I, and her brother Walker and sister Quinn are going to find ways for her memory to live in her absence."

At this time, few details are known about the moments that led up to the deadly crash. CNN says it is reaching out to authorities for more information.

A letter from Pomona College, where Dixie Lewis was a member of the softball team, described Lewis as a scholar-athlete.

Pomona-Pitzer softball coach Joanne Ferguson said in the letter the team was "heartbroken."

"As an athlete, Dixie quickly drew our attention due to her talents on the field -- but once she joined our team, it was her warm spirit, positive energy and big smile that won our hearts," Ferguson said. "Dixie made a lasting positive impact on our team this year, and she will forever be part of the Sagehen softball family."