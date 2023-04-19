Latest Weather Blog
Data: People here tweet about crime more than just about everyone else
BATON ROUGE - Louisianans Tweet about crime more than any other state but Nevada, researchers at an apartment finding website reported.
ABODO.com, founded in 2012 to help people find apartments to rent, went through 18 months of data. Analysts looked for crime-related words - "assaulted," "violence against women," "killing," "stealing" and "stolen" - and mapped the findings into charts showing cities and states where crime discussions were most popular or least popular.
Nevada, Louisiana and Texas were found to be the top three states where the most crime-related words originated. Likewise, New Orleans was ranked second when research focused on cities. Philadelphia was first. Baton Rouge was not listed in the company's online report about its findings.
Wyoming was the place where the fewest crime-related words were tweeted.
Click HERE to read more from ABODO.com.
