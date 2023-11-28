60°
Daniels a finalist for top quarterback honor

Tuesday, November 28 2023
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Jayden Daniels is one of three finalists for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

The awards committee named Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. to their short list on Tuesday. The winner will be announced on Dec. 8.

Fellow Tiger Joe Burrow won the award in 2019 on his way to the Heisman Trophy -- something many expect Daniels to repeat this year.

He's led the nation in key metrics while guiding LSU to a record of 9-3.

Daniels was named SEC Player of the Week five times this season.

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award was first issued in 1981.

The finalists for the Heisman Trophy -- considered the top individual honor in college football -- will be announced on Dec. 4. The winner will be named in a ceremony on Dec. 9.

