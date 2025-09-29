Daniel Callihan sentenced in Mississippi after kidnapping, killing of Loranger toddler

JACKSON, Miss. — Daniel Callihan was sentenced to life in prison in Jackson, Mississippi, on Monday after the deaths of a Loranger woman and her 4-year-old daughter, WAPT reports.

Callihan, who was already sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in Louisiana, was found guilty of killing Callie Brunett and her 4-year-old daughter, Erin, in June 2024. Brunett's 6-year-old daughter was also kidnapped by Callihan and taken to Mississippi, where Erin was found dead.

In a Jackson courtroom, Callihan was found guilty of the toddler's murder, as well as sexual battery and two counts of kidnapping. Callihan allegedly wanted to keep one of the young girls as a "sex slave."

"This is one of the most horrific crimes that I've had to preside over," Hinds County Circuit Judge Debra Gibbs said before sentencing Callihan.

He was sentenced to life for the murder and sexual battery charges, and 30 years each for the kidnapping charges.

Callihan will not serve time in Mississippi, as his two consecutive life sentences in Louisiana will be served first.

Callihan is still due to be sentenced in federal court in December. His girlfriend, Victoria Cox, also faces charges in Tangipahoa Parish, Mississippi and federal court.