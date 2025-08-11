77°
Dalrymple closed Monday night into Tuesday morning as crews continue work on I-10 Widening Project
BATON ROUGE — Dalrymple Drive will be closed Monday night into Tuesday morning as crews continue work on the I-10 Widening Project between East Lakeshore Drive and March Street.
Dalrymple will be closed between Lakeshore and March starting at 7 p.m. and continuing until 7 a.m. the next morning.
The closures, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said, "are necessary for the progression of the project."
