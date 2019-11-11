63°
Dallas Cowboys announce stealthy new starter

A black cat that took the Internet by storm when it delayed an NFL game has returned to the spotlight.

This week, the fleet-footed feline that sprinted through MetLife Stadium’s field during the second quarter of a Cowboys-Giants game was announced as the Cowboys’ ‘MVP Rally Cat.’

After the cat’s antics, the Cowboys defeated the Giants and the team took the cat's presence as a sign of good luck.

But this week, the cat’s luck seemed to run out for the Cowboys when they fell to the Vikings, 28-24.

