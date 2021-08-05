Latest Weather Blog
Dallas-bound regional flight diverted to BR over landing gear issue
BATON ROUGE – A regional jet diverted to Metro Airport where it landed under an emergency alert Friday afternoon.
The airport tower activated its emergency procedures around 2 p.m. when the pilot radioed there was an indicator light on that suggested a problem with the landing gear. The plane was able to land without incident – meaning safely.
The American Airlines regional carrier was about 30 minutes into its flight from Hattiesburg to the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) airport when it landed in Baton Rouge.
The twin-jet, 88-foot long plane seats fifty people. Baton Rouge airport officials said passengers deplaned and were awaiting scheduled connecting flights to Dallas from Baton Rouge.
The exact cause of the gear warning is unknown.
*****************
Trending News
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Even as delta variant swarms Louisiana, infectious disease expert says calls for...
-
A return to the shelves two months in the making for 'Hola...
-
Child playing with lighter started fire at Tigerland bar
-
New Roads council targets Mayor's use of police detail for private purposes
-
Unvaccinated LSU students must take monthly COVID tests this semester, university says
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
-
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
-
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort