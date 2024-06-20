Grand jury indicts Daniel Callihan, Victoria Cox in Loranger murder, kidnapping case

LORANGER - A grand jury in Tangipahoa Parish indicted Daniel Callihan and Victoria Cox in the death of a Loranger woman and her 4-year-old daughter, as well as the kidnapping of the 4-year-old and her 6-year-old sister.

Callihan was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count each of aggravated kidnapping of a child and second-degree kidnapping. Cox was indicted on one count each of first-degree murder, accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping of a child and second-degree kidnapping.

According to reports, Callihan killed Callie Brunett, in her home. He stole Callie's car and her two daughters Erin and Jalie Brunett, and took off with Cox. Erin was killed in Mississippi, and Jalie was injured and brought to the hospital.

Jalie survived and was taken to a hospital before being reunited with her grandparents.

Both Callihan and Cox were previously arrested and are being charged with capital murder and sexual battery in Jackson, Mississippi.

When Callihan was arrested in Mississippi, he said had no reason for what he did, claiming to be sober at the time of the killing and kidnapping.

"I would kill me...I have told [police] everything I did, and I have agreed to not bite it," Callihan said. "For what I did? Lethal injection is the easiest thing for me."