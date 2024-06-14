'I have no reason for what I did': Man accused of killing woman, four-year-old girl speaks

JACKSON, MS. - As he was being walked to a police vehicle for transport, the man who allegedly murdered a woman and her four-year-old daughter talked to reporters.

Daniel Callihan started by saying that he was sober and had no drugs in his system aside from Lexapro before saying he did it.

"I had no reason for what I did," Callihan said. He then repeated that he was sober before being unable to decide whether he was on or off Lexapro and that he is diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

Callihan then said he had not yet talked to a lawyer and is on suicide watch despite "not being suicidal." He then said he "completely" regretted what he did.

"I would kill me," Callihan said. "I have told [police] everything I did, and I have agreed to not bite it."

When asked if he hoped for lethal injection, Callihan became more animated with his answer.

"For what I did? Lethal injection is the easiest thing for me," Callihan said.

Callihan said he had borderline personality disorder and that he has "only been out of the nuthouse for two weeks."