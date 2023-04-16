Cyber security specialist claims data leaked from Southeastern available on dark web

HAMMOND- Four weeks after Southeastern Louisiana University restored their internet on campus due to a network hack, a new problem has come to light.

"As part of my job I monitor several dark web sites, particularly those that are leaked sites for ransom groups," Tammy Baker, the executive vice president to New Orleans and South East Information Technology Group, said.

Baker is a cyber security specialist. She says she found 150 gigabytes of Southeastern data on the dark web.

"They do contain some sensitive information user names and passwords of the Southeastern business center," Baker said.

Not only are social security numbers linked to those accounts, but Baker says people buy that data hoping one of those passwords will grant them access to something like a bank account.

"Once it is posted and available for download, then anyone can download it and sit there at a browser and start to log in to things that are local to those users."

As state police continue to investigate, Baker says this likely started from a phishing email. Students remain in the dark, fearful their information will surface online.

"They've instructed us to change our passwords, and find software to help manage security on devices, but it hasn't been confirmed it was ransom ware or anything like that," SLU junior, Alexis Genovese said.

To avoid hackers from getting your information avoid using the same password on different log ins.